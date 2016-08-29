This Olympian Is Now Working For Hillary Clinton

Kwan is not new to Clinton's team though, she previously worked as a “public diplomacy envoy” while Clinton was Secretary of State.



But her career in politics goes back a decade. After winning two medals, five world championships, and nine national championships by 2005, Kwan found herself entering the world of politics the following year by becoming a public-diplomacy envoy for the State Department, which acts as a good will ambassador for the United States in other countries.



Kwan would go on to receive undergrad and graduate degrees in international relations and political science and in 2011 would start working as a senior adviser for public diplomacy and public affairs.



But, she's excited to be working for Clinton, though she admitted to the Daily Intelligencer it can have you feeling all the feelings.



“It’s emotional, this journey,” Kwan said. “There’s so much to do, and it’s overwhelming at times. But you just keep at it and you push through. It’s exciting, too!”