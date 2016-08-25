Recently, it was confirmed that Stranger Things' Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is indeed the father of Park and Recreation's Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz.) While watching Stranger Things, viewers couldn't shake the fact that the two actors were total doppelgängers. Yes — it's all a joke, but it's great to see the actors play along.
But surely you didn't think the connections would end there. Reddit is back with a bigger and better theory.
You ready?
Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) grows up to be Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) on The Walking Dead.
You ready?
Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) grows up to be Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) on The Walking Dead.
They're both sporting a shaggy haircut. They both have an angsty smirk. They both know how to handle a gun. And they're both hella brave. Jonathan's just as heroic as Eleven. He not only attempts to rescue his brother, Will, after he is taken by the monster, but he does it all while taking care of his mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder.)
Reedus, we're going to need you to weigh in on this ASAP.
Reedus, we're going to need you to weigh in on this ASAP.
Advertisement