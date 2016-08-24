Things have gotten serious for one couple who paired off on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton are now living together, as Us Weekly reports.
Murray moved from Atlanta, GA, to Irvine, CA, to join Stanton and her two kids. The two weren't shy about their PDA on Bachelor in Paradise, and they've now opened up about what the future holds for them as a duo. "I 100% believe that Amanda is somebody I could spend the rest of my life with," Murray told Us.
But this idyllic-sounding romance is not without drama. Murray's ex-fiancée, Andi Dorfman, who chose him on her season of The Bachelorette, painted a less than flattering portrait of Murray in her memoir It’s Not Okay. Dorfman called her time with Murray "the most volatile and fucked up relationship of my life.” Murray refuted her claims, saying in a statement to Us Weekly, “It saddens me and is very unfortunate that Andi has chosen to characterize me in such a negative way. I pray she finds peace.”
Despite all the hoopla, Stanton doesn't plan on reading Dorfman's book. "I know Josh pretty well now myself, so it's not something I'm too worried about," she said. "There are two sides to every story."
