As if you didn't already know this, the second season of Scream Queens is going to be bloody good fun. The most recent evidence of this fact comes from actor Taylor Lautner, who had the honor of posting the second teaser for the show on his Facebook late Wednesday night.
The scene begins with John Stamos as Dr. Brock Holt, looking extremely happy with himself as he wheels a patient — who looks as if he's just had brain surgery — down a typical hospital hallway. The camera pans to equally ecstatic Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Lautner), pushing a bandaged patient on a stretcher. Then they meet their strutting, confident boss, college dean-turned-hospital owner Cathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis).
"All right, ladies. Time to scrub up," she says, holding out a set of bloody scrubs. (Wait, isn't the phrase "scrub in"? Maybe that's a hint of something.)
That's when we see the three Chanels (Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, and Abigail Breslin), who respond with a new catchphrase: "Oh. "My." "Gauze."
This glimpse of the mental hospital setting promises us it will be every bit as scary — if less tastefully decorated — as Wallace University. We expect to see a lot of heart-pounding chases down those hallways soon enough. Well, on September 20, to be precise.
The scene begins with John Stamos as Dr. Brock Holt, looking extremely happy with himself as he wheels a patient — who looks as if he's just had brain surgery — down a typical hospital hallway. The camera pans to equally ecstatic Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Lautner), pushing a bandaged patient on a stretcher. Then they meet their strutting, confident boss, college dean-turned-hospital owner Cathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis).
"All right, ladies. Time to scrub up," she says, holding out a set of bloody scrubs. (Wait, isn't the phrase "scrub in"? Maybe that's a hint of something.)
That's when we see the three Chanels (Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, and Abigail Breslin), who respond with a new catchphrase: "Oh. "My." "Gauze."
This glimpse of the mental hospital setting promises us it will be every bit as scary — if less tastefully decorated — as Wallace University. We expect to see a lot of heart-pounding chases down those hallways soon enough. Well, on September 20, to be precise.
Advertisement