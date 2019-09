The U.S. Department of Energy has just posted an explanation to its website assuring the public that it is not the child-exploiting, monster-raising, alternate-universe exploring agency depicted in Stranger Things . Or, at least that's what they want us to believe.The post is from the department's office of public affairs' digital content specialist Paul Lester who admits to having binge-watched the Netflix series over the weekend. (We understand, as this is also all we've wanted to write about for the past two weeks.) What we really hope is that this was something he decided to do in some downtime at work — not that there was a big meeting with Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz in which everyone expressed worry that the public might be afraid that there actually is a Hawkins National Laboratory holding kidnapped telepathic children prisoner to speak with the Upside Down.Either way, Lester's post may be of comfort and amusement to some. It may also launch some new conspiracy theories with these "revelations."