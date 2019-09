Lovesick Is The Trend-Driven Plus Brand You’ve Been Asking For

Such a young, fun brand obviously needs an equally young and fun brand ambassador, so it’s no surprise that they tapped rising plus-size model Jordyn Woods as the face of Lovesick. With 1.5 million followers on Instagram and the title of Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Woods is a body-positive icon to teens around the world, inspiring a new generation to love themselves as they are. “Growing up I wasn’t the most confident person,” Woods exclusively told us. “But over time, I grew to love myself because what I understood was that my individuality and my body was the greatest gift I’m given, so really, it gets better, and never let anyone tell you you can’t do something.”Woods’ positive mindset and sense of style is what drew Lovesick to the social media favorite, who has been featured on the site and in-store since its first campaign. “I have been with Lovesick since the beginning of my career,” Woods explained. “The first campaign I shot [with them] was actually my first job ever that I booked as a model, and we’ve kind of just grown together...And it’s so awesome to be a brand ambassador for [Lovesick]. They represent me and my brand very well, and just the fact that they provide young and trendy clothes for girls my age. A lot of brands don’t have clothing for that size range [that is] still age appropriate.” Stanley echoed Woods’ sentiments, saying “She's our girl. Young. Curvy. Confident. A Major Influencer. She shot her first photo shoot with us on our first Lovesick shoot and it was the perfect fit. That's why we joined forces with her to tell our story — that girls of all shapes and sizes deserve to wear what they want; to look good and feel good about themselves. That's why we love her. That's who we are.”