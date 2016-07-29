Brody Jenner Has A Very Detailed Vision Of His Life On A Desert Island With Audrina

The men and women of The Hills had a lot of great times together. They also had more than a couple blowouts in their six seasons on the reality show — all of which we can't wait to revisit on the 10th anniversary special airing Sunday. But how would things go if, say, it were just two of them — stuck together on a desert island? MTV quizzed the stars — Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, and Stephanie Pratt — on which fellow cast member they would choose to be stranded with.
Heidi, obviously, chose her hubby, Spencer. "I could move there right now and be happy," she said. And family came first for Stephanie, who also picked Spencer, her brother. "One, he's the funniest person in the world," she said. "Two, he would have to look after me. If he caught a fish, he'd have to let me eat it."
But it's Brody's response that made us laugh. "You need to have a little romance on an island," he reasoned. "I mean, you gotta have a female." So, who's the lucky lady Jenner has in mind? "I would have to say Audrina, for sure. She's kind of sporty and cool." He continued, "She'd be on the island climbing coconut trees and getting coconuts down." And while Audrina's gathering coconuts, how would Brody be contributing? "I would be on the island surfing, shooting things." Okay then. Head over to MTV to watch the video in full.
