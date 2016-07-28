All You Need To Curl Your Hair Is A Sponge & An Elastic — Really

Heatless waves with dish sponges?? Say what? 💡🍽🍴 I searched around and saw if it would actually work (and to confirm that I'm not going crazy). So then I saw beautyklove on YouTube curl her hair with bigger sponges, and I thought I would give it a go, however with those ordinary sponges you wash your dishes with (of course make sure it's not used 😄) I noticed the thicker the hair, the bigger the sponge you need to use, but my hair is thin so I used the small ones. Also, if you have thicker hair I would recommend using actual hair ties, and not elastics, to bring the sponges together 💖@hudabeauty @hairmakeupdiary @allmodernmakeup @wakeupandmakeup • • 🎶🎶 Galantis- No Money (Two Friends Remix) • • #hairmakeupdiary #brian_champagne #melformakeup #wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #allmodernmakeup #hair_videos #hairvideodiary #shophudabeauty #makeuptutorialsx0x #styleartists #maquillajesvideos #fashionarttut #Heatlesscurls #hairandnailfashion #1minutemakeup #loucaspormaquiagem #laurag_143 #makeupfanatic1 #makeupartistsworldwide #glamvids #videosbeauty #marysmotives #MakeUpClips #Shimycatsmua #makeupvideoss #justhairvids #hypnaughtypower #peachyqueenblog #Fakeupfix @hairarttut @glamvids @hair.videos @hair.trending @hairvideodiary @styleartists

A video posted by Makeup And Randomness 🦄 (@charmiejanee) on Jun 29, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT