A great political impression can make a career. Think Tina Fey’s Sarah Palin, Darrell Hammond’s Bill Clinton, or Jon Stewart’s George W. Bush.
Theater sensation Laura Benanti is the latest to hop on the impression train with this spot-on Melania Trump. She’s already appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the resemblance. And now she’s back with a totally un-plagiarized commentary on the speech that was definitely not plagiarized by a staffer whose existence is under some question.
Benanti says that the call came in Tuesday morning. She had been attending her grandma’s 92nd birthday in Delaware but rushed back to New York to rehearse for the bit. The craziest thing: She had never heard Melania speak before Monday night.
“So on the train back to New York, I studied her voice and studied her movements, much to the confusion of the man sitting next to me on the train,” she tells Vulture. “Over and over again and like zooming in on her mouth to see how her mouth moved. It was all very creepy.”
Well, it worked.
Check out Benanti’s Melania Trump impression below.
