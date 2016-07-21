As much as you saw of Chris Hemsworth in the new Ghosbusters, his biggest scene was actually left on the cutting room floor.
According to Vulture, director Paul Feig originally shot a choreographed dance number with Hemsworth to The Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing." After test audiences had mixed reactions to the scene, Feig decided to cut it, saying it was "the biggest decision of my life,"
Lucky for all of us, Feig was able to keep the scene of Hemsworth strutting his stuff in the film — seriously, he has some moves — by moving it to the end credits, alongside other deleted scenes.
Feig also said, "When the extended cut comes out on DVD, we restored the full scene into the body of the movie, with effects. So you will be able to see it in the movie.”
This impromptu move of the scene though was apparently done at a pretty big cost. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the cut sequence "cost in the low seven figures and took up two full days of shooting," according to a source on the film.
A rep for Sony Picture denied the amount though, telling THR, "You should check your source, the cost is absolutely wrong, completely overinflated."
Ghostbusters made $46 million in its opening weekend, coming in second at the box office behind The Secret Life Of Pets.
