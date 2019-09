Prepare To See A Lot More Of This Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Soon

But it isn't actually sold in all that many places, at least not yet. Currently, the brand has two store locations, one in Austin, a temporary outpost in NYC and a permanent Big Apple home coming soon. In August, the label will have a "pop-in" at A.P.C. in San Francisco; it'll be stocked with the Outdoor Voices' collab with the cult French basics brand, dubbed A.P.C.O.V. Haney also plans to open two pop-ups come fall in yet-unspecified cities; she also plans to use fitness studios in certain cities where OV doesn't yet have stores, as little community hubs of sorts. It does brisk business online : In fact, a big focus for this second round of funding will be to build out the e-comm experience for the brand.So, while there aren't a fleet of brick-and-mortar stores headed to malls near you (not yet, at least) expect the already textiles-obsessed brand — Haney is a self-described fabric geek — to double down on even more "incredible product," in her words, with this new cash flow. "We’re investing heavily in material and product development," she explained, and the goal is for new customers to experience a "sense of discovery when [they] 'meet' our materials."Can Outdoor Voices truly become "the next great active lifestyle brand," as Haney puts it? Hey, the prospects are looking pretty promising right about now.