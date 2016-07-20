It's hard to imagine Sex and the City without Sarah Jessica Parker. But according to a story from Parker herself, she almost passed on the project. In an excerpt from James Andrew Miller's book, Powerhouse: The Untold Story of Hollywood's Creative Artists, Parker says her agent, Kevin Huvane, convinced her to become Carrie Bradshaw.
Parker went on to say that even after she raised concerns about losing her flexible schedule by committing to a TV show, in addition to worries about nudity in the script, Huvane pushed her towards the project.
She explained that Huvane said, “This is different. You have never done anything like this before. No one’s ever done a part like this. Do this.”
She explained that Huvane said, “This is different. You have never done anything like this before. No one’s ever done a part like this. Do this.”
With six seasons, two movies, and four Golden Globes, it's pretty safe to say she made the right choice.
Advertisement