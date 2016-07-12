HTGAWM Promotes #LoveIsLove After Censorship In Italy

Morgan Baila
ABC's How to Get Away With Murder is currently on hiatus and set to return in September, but the Shonda Rhimes series is still making headlines.

It all started on July 8 when an Italian television network, Rai Due, aired a censored version of an episode of the show, deleting a love scene featuring two of the male leads, Connor (played by Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), having sex.


The Italian audience pointed out the censorship to Falahee.


Falahee voiced his outrage on Twitter over the removal of the love scene depicting two men having sex.


Series creator Pete Nowalk and executive producer Rhimes joined the conversation, echoing Falahee's disappointment and disapproval.

Falahee then shared a Change.org petition against the network, as well as a #LoveIsLove message.


Rai Due responded by apologizing, and running the full episode, with the scene featuring the two men, on July 10.


While there's never a bad time to spread the gospel of #LoveIsLove, this was a particularly triumphant moment.

