The site also spoke to the film's co-directors, Ron Clements and John Musker.



When asked about the process behind crafting the scene, Clements said it was "the most elaborate video shoot we’ve ever done and I think has ever been done for animation."



He compared the process to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which set the precedent for "live-action reference" way back in 1938.



"We do shoot live-action reference, that’s not all that uncommon on all the films we’ve done," he explained. "But this went beyond. This is something that goes back to Snow White, where they shot live-action reference with Marge Champion, a great dancer in the ‘30s. They actually shot her dancing to some of the songs and then the animators looked at that for inspiration. So this goes back to that tradition, but on a much crazier scale."



