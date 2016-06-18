15 Of The Best Slip Dresses For Summer

Those in the know — or rather, those bold enough to leave the house in silky separates — have been doing sleepwear as daywear for years now. Forget a tailored suit or matching set: Pajama dressing has been a major style success for everyone from Sofia Coppola and Jessica Alba to pretty much every street style star of 2015. But for spring/summer 2016, some of the biggest fashion houses took underwear as outerwear up a notch by focusing on the slip dress.



On the catwalk at Céline last October, black and white silk chemises were finished with lingerie lace, while at Saint Laurent they were grungier, rendered in '90s satin and see-through materials, and worn under denim or biker jackets and fluffy fur coats. At Pucci, slips showed up over fine knits, and for Alexander Wang's last-ever collection at Balenciaga, the designer showcased ephemeral ivory versions with lace slippers — as modern and tough as it was exquisitely feminine.



If you still need convincing that wearing just a slinky, spaghetti-strap dress is both sartorially and socially acceptable, follow the lead of celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, all of whom are key supporters of the trend. These dresses look and feel sophisticated and sexy, and they can be worn in countless ways (if you're not ready to wear one alone, for example, throw a slip over a T-shirt or knitwear to feel less exposed). And, everyone should own at least one.



Ahead, find our picks for some of the best slip dresses on the market right now.