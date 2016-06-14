Anticipation is running high for this Sunday's "Battle of the Bastards" on Game of Thrones. But it seems that Twitter has already decided not only who they're rooting for (Jon Snow, duh), but who they think will reign triumphant.
And the winner is...Jon Snow!
You go, Jon Snow! Surprisingly, it was a close call. Just 60% of Twitter users think that Jon Snow will win the battle royale, and 40% think that the evil Ramsay Bolton will defeat Snow.
The stats come courtesy of Logz.io, a data analysis company, which looked to trends on Twitter to make some bold predictions about the two TV bastards. The firm's learning algorithm has been tracking the GoT fandom on Twitter, and the company has even created an interactive Game of Thrones dashboard so folks can see what other fans think about various characters, events, and future predictions.
Another key piece of insight — 85% of Twitter users find Jon Snow more of a hottie than Jaime Lannister.
Jaime Lannister is so damn hot 🔥 but not as hot as Jon snow 🔥🔥🔥 #gameofthrones— Paper Polaroids *__* (@Princessluna332) June 13, 2016
Agree.
