Should Rachel Dolezal Play Beyoncé? #BoldCastingDecisions

Earlier this week, a Hollywood writer mentioned potential casting for a future film that has now become a hashtag on Twitter, pointing out all the ridiculous choices that could potentially come out of Hollywood.David Franzoni, who wrote Gladiator, spoke to The Guardian about a future project he was working on about the life of the poet Rumi. You have probably read a quote or two from him Rumi was born in the (then) Persian Empire and wrote a bafflingly impressive amount of poetry in his lifetime — close to 70,000 pieces. He'd be 811 years old if he was still alive and a movie about him would pretty amazing.And guess who Hollywood wants to cast as Rumi? You know, a Persian poet; a Muslim preacher and scholar.How about...Leonardo DiCaprio?Oof. When news broke that the Franzoni was considering DiCaprio as Rumi, Twitter was quick to voice its disgust. But then, things escalated.