Is This Lea Michele Drama The Next Black Mirror?

A new six-episode Hulu anthology starring Lea Michele and iZombie's Robert Buckley is about to start shooting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The drama is called Dimension 404, a name based on the code for the "Not Found" error message that pops up when you click on a broken hyperlink. Accordingly, it features scenarios that "aim to evoke the feeling of wandering onto the weird side of the web at 3 a.m., stumbling upon stories that cannot be explained in the world as we know it."
In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, executive producers Matt Arnold and Freddie Wong and creator/showrunner Dez Dolly provided a glimpse into the series. Dolly describes it as a "science fiction/horror/action/adventure anthology show, very much in the vein of The Twilight Zone and Outer Limits and Creepshow — all those shows that we grew up consuming but with a modern technological twist."
There will be a new cast and setting in each episode, he explains. The series sounds like the British speculative fiction anthology Black Mirror in that regard, as well as in its technological themes.
Michele's and Buckley's characters meet on a dating site and go on adventures involving time travel and the apocalypse. (You know, like most Tinder dates.)
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show also features a sentient blob of meat.
We have a feeling this next project of Michele's will be a whole lot different from Glee.
