Chad, resident Bachelorette villain, has a lot of strikes against him. He's dismissive and condescending. But worst of all, this man does not know how to eat a sweet potato. A clip from an upcoming episode shows Chad munching on a sweet potato, still in the skin, while he's holding in his bare fist. No utensils are involved. It's like he thinks he's eating a banana. Maybe in addition to a lack of manners, he also lacks a basic understanding of produce? JoJo definitely needs this kind of info when she's creating her suitor pro-con list.
On the pro side, he definitely doesn't want to be Hitler, even in a hypothetical situation.
You can witness all of Chad's eating habits on the next episode of The Bachelorette, airing June 6.
