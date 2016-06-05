As much as we crave our Kylie and Tyga "Insta-novela" updates (breakup: round 20, and on to PartyNextDoor?), we also have a very human desire to deeply connect. And this week, that urge to merge could become Blac-and-Rob insatiable for many people. On Tuesday, romantic Venus and Jupiter lock into a tricky, 90-degree angle called a square. Bonds will quickly smolder under these skies — but boundaries? Those can go right out the window. As we seek synergies and swoon over small talk, relationships can move a little too swiftly to be trusted. Also, with Jupiter in perfectionist Virgo, we can overdo it, and work a little too hard to prove ourselves, even putting on a false front in the name of being liked. Harmony is great — and if you're feeling it, follow it. But try to remember that real intimacy takes time to build. Make sure you're bringing your authentic self to the table, too — not the perpetually ColourPop'd, perfectly coiffed version. When they love you on a so-called bad day, you know it's the real deal.
On Sunday, the call to find kindred spirits gets even louder as messenger Mercury moves into Gemini, the sign of the twins, until June 29. Again, don't rush into any formal partnerships or joint ventures. Dabble in different scenes, mingle with a plethora of people, and hold back on bestowing the BFF label until you know. The energy of this Mercury phase is quick, curious, and casual (think Gemini Amy Schumer hanging out with her squad of celeb friends). Have fun for fun's sake now — there doesn't have to be an agenda to everything you do.
