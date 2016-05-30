On this season of The Bachelorette, contestant Brandon's occupation is listed as "hipster." Does that mean he works in a coffee shop, record store, or vintage boutique? Nope. That's just Bachelorette-speak for unemployed.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette producers explained contestants' on-screen occupations, which have become progressively more colorful over the years. With so many generic consultants and salespeople vying for a rose each week, the producers figured they should spice up the otherwise dull job titles.
"It’s more common with men, who can be surprised that we don’t just give the okay to every person who would like to be called an 'entrepreneur'," producers told Entertainment Weekly. "That occupation seems to be the catchall for 'I really don’t know what I’m doing with my life but this sure sounds cool.'"
Just as cool as fan favorite Brandon's "hipster" occupation, which in reality translates to the scruffy Californian's unpaid pastimes of sleeping in and shopping for vinyl. Meanwhile, 2014's memorable "pantapreneur" JJ really had created his own trouser line.
But contestants Haley and Emily Ferguson definitely received the most outrageous non-job title in season 20 of The Bachelor. The part-time cocktail waitresses and models were simply listed as "twins."
Wonder what kind of paycheck that pulls.
"There was also a guy who worked at Home Depot, and we took some poetic license and labeled him a 'construction consultant'," the producers said. "He had no complaints."
