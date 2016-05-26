Amy Schumer Epitomizes Your Fear Of Being Catfished

Anyone who uses dating apps shares at least one common fear — getting catfished.
Amy Schumer recently shared her own hilarious version of that worry with a skit called "Katfish" on Inside Amy Schumer.
Schumer's character meets the mysterious man in question in a ferret-lovers' chat room (naturally) and is a little suspicious of him because he claims to be Jake Gyllenhaal. As in, Jake Gyllenhaal.
She enlists the help of two catfish experts, who also happen to resemble the hosts of the real Catfish series, Max Joseph and Nev Schulman, to help her see if her dream man is really Mr. Gyllenhaal. Schumer's character is really banking on the fact that she's being catfished, because she's eager to land her own spin-off series based on her epic online dating fail.
Much to Schumer's dismay, Jake turns out to be a ferrett-toting Jake Gyllenhaal living in a gorgeous apartment with a "door assistant." She's pissed.
Then things get messy. And the ending makes no sense. But it's funny, so enjoy.
Watch the bizarre clip below, and maybe think twice about wandering into any ferret-oriented chat rooms.
Amy Schumer recently shared her own hilarious version of that worry with a skit called "Katfish" on Inside Amy Schumer.
Schumer's character meets the mysterious man in question in a ferret-lovers' chat room (naturally) and is a little suspicious of him because he claims to be Jake Gyllenhaal. As in, Jake Gyllenhaal.
She enlists the help of two catfish experts, who also happen to resemble the hosts of the real Catfish series, Max Joseph and Nev Schulman, to help her see if her dream man is really Mr. Gyllenhaal. Schumer's character is really banking on the fact that she's being catfished, because she's eager to land her own spin-off series based on her epic online dating fail.
Much to Schumer's dismay, Jake turns out to be a ferrett-toting Jake Gyllenhaal living in a gorgeous apartment with a "door assistant." She's pissed.
Then things get messy. And the ending makes no sense. But it's funny, so enjoy.
Watch the bizarre clip below, and maybe think twice about wandering into any ferret-oriented chat rooms.
Advertisement