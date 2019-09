Still, even though she can't go out in public, Selina can take advantage of this situation. Sherman was an O'Brien supporter. If the state holds a special election, a Meyer fan could land in office. Still, before any of that can happen, someone from the White House needs to address the press again. Doyle is the only option, but he demands to see what's going on with Selina. And that's not the only thing he wants. When he gets an audience with the president, he blackmails her into making him Secretary of State.Meanwhile, Ben and Kent get to work dealing with the New Hampshire situation. They meet with one of the state's top politicos, Jeff Kane. He has designs for his nephew, Ezra, to land in office, but Ezra is serving in Afghanistan. Plus, he's not the right candidate for the circumstances currently unfolding. Sherman's widow is running for the seat and her opponent is going to have to get nasty in order to win. They need a "spectacular dumbass" who will eventually step aside. That, of course, brings us to Jeff's other nephew: Jonah Ryan.Jeff goes to Jonah's Thanksgiving dinner to inform him of the plan. Jonah, mind you, is celebrating with his mom and Richard Splett. (Not enough Richard in this episode. Never enough Richard.) When Jonah finally realizes that Jeff is actually asking him to run, he is overjoyed and obnoxious as all hell. He even brags that he can keep the seat after he's supposed to yield it to Ezra. But Jeff cuts him down to size. "I could get dog shit and a condom elected in New Hampshire," Jeff tells him. "You are my puppet. I let you dance. When I stuff you back in the toy box to let Ezra lead, you will be grateful I ever let your wooden painted face take the stage." Jonah concedes. Especially perplexed by this development? POTUS, who gets word while she's handing out Tofurkey to servicemen and women on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. She has to show her face eventually, so she does so in a venue where she can wear sunglasses.To be quite honest, I'm not sure how this plan is going to work. Sure, Jeff wields a lot of power, but is he good enough to get Jonah elected? That seems like an impossible feat. But hey, anything can happen. At least we'll be getting a lot more Jonah time. We wouldn't want to interact with the guy in real life, but laughing at him is a treat. Plus, he had been a bit quiet this season. Turns out, the writers were just saving their best material for this plot line.