While all of this is going down, Dan has been tapped to tag along with Tom James while he completes a series of media appearances to help quell the salmonella panic. Dan's all hunky dory on his new gig — until he realizes he's becoming Tom's Gary, getting him coffee and wiping lint away. He also senses that Tom may be up to something. After all, Tom is getting calls from lobbyist Sidney Purcell and mentioning Sidney's clients on the air. Dan brings this up with Tom.



Ever the opportunist, Dan doesn't want to chide his new boss, he wants to participate in whatever scheme he is running. Tom denies the allegations and threatens Dan. If word leaks, Tom will say Dan is having another nervous breakdown. Now pissed, Dan brings the situation up with Ben and Kent. They brand him as crazy. His final resort? Amy. To get to her, he has to go to her Thanksgiving dinner, since her family confiscated her phone. All is going fine until Amy's dad brings up the fact that Dan has had sex with both of his daughters. Amy's sister cackles as he leaves.



We do have to mention an unusual Veep occurrence: a genuinely happy development for Mike. A surrogate elected to carry his child. To celebrate, he and his wife, Wendy, arrange to meet for some fast sex. He makes the experience special by getting a hotel room. It happens to the hotel room used for the turkeys Selina pardoned at the beginning of the episode, but as long as he can't catch salmonella, he should be okay.



Ah, yes, the episode opens on that strange tradition in which our leader forgives the goofy looking beasts we consume. Perhaps that is evidence that anything can happen in this crazy country — even Jonah Ryan running for office.