If the new trailer is any indication, Laverne Cox is going to be incredible in Fox's remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Okay, so we don't get to see much of Cox's performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania, but what we do see is absolutely delicious. Leaving behind her naturalistic work as Sophia in Orange Is the New Black, Cox seems to have fully embraced Rocky Horror's campiness. Frank maliciously coos over the underwear-clad Brad (Ryan McCartan) and Janet (Victoria Justice) and declares, melodramatically, "It's not easy having a good time." Frank may be conflicted, but Cox, for her part, looks like she's enjoying herself immensely.
A brief Rocky Horror refresher: Brad and Janet are two young lovers who end up wet and shivering at Dr. Frank-N-Furter's door. It only gets weirder, sexier, and bloodier from there. (Yes, Cox will slay, figuratively and literally, in this role.)
Cox is distancing her Frank from Tim Curry's iconic take on the character in the 1975 film. Describing her costume to Entertainment Weekly, she said, "It’s inspired by the original, but it’s really our own take. It’s way more elaborate and couture. [Director] Kenny Ortega had this vision that Frank was at this old theater and found these old burlesque costumes and is, like, using them and wearing them now but has altered them a bit." Not that this version is totally leaving the past behind. Curry is cameoing as The Criminologist.
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until October to get our Time Warp on, but we're already practicing our pelvic thrusts. They are driving us insane.
