Why This Bride's Unthinkable Email Is Pissing Off The Internet

Brits are notoriously polite, but apparently when it comes to weddings, all bets are off. A post on the U.K. parenting forum Mumsnet has been catching fire on the internet due to some very bad behavior on the part of a recently married couple.
According to the anonymous author of the post, after attending the nuptials of a former colleague, she received an email from the bride asking for an "adjustment" on the original wedding gift, a check for £100.
In the email, the bride supposedly started out by thanking this person for her attendance, then went on to say, "We were surprised that your contribution didn't seem to match the warmth of your good wishes on our big day. In view of your own position, if you wanted to send any adjustment it would be thankfully received."
The author goes on to explain that the bride seemed to be referring to a recent inheritance ("in view of your own position"), despite the fact that she's not related to or particularly close with the bride. She asked other members of the forum for suggestions on how to respond.
So far, the post has received over 1,000 comments, most expressing dismay and some offering slightly diabolical advice like: “Cancel the cheque, then post their email on Facebook.” Another: “I would email back, but BCC any mutual friends in so they are able to see the email for themselves.”
But the poster’s actual response might be the best comeback of all. She updated her post to say, “I've just replied to her email with one sentence: ‘I assume this was some sort of mistake?’” (The Guardian)
