Ever wonder why you never see Lane Kim's dad on Gilmore Girls? Don't worry, you're not alone. Lane herself, actress Keiko Agena, has often wondered the same thing and she's now sharing her own theory on his absence.
In an interview with Gilmore News, Agena said when it came to the mystery of Mr. Kim, who never appears on the show but is included in mentions of Lane's parents, she assumed he was "traveling."
"He was away from home," Agena said. "I don’t know the specifics, but I felt like religion played a part in it somehow.”
This was all in Agena's mind, though, since she admits that she never discussed his whereabouts with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino or her on-screen mom, Emily Kuroda. Still, Agena's thought was that "Mr. Kim was always there.”
"I felt that they were married and that he was just somewhere," Agena explained. "I know it doesn’t make any sense; he didn’t come to the wedding, and so on, there’s no logical reason for me to feel this way. In my gut, for some reason, my mother is a married woman.”
While some may wonder why Agena never asked about Mr. Kim, she says the answer is actually pretty simple, despite being complicated.
"For some weird reason, that felt okay? It shouldn’t," Agena admitted. "I don’t know if that’s some weird voodoo Amy put out into the world, at least for me, for us, but I don’t know why. And I don’t know why I never asked her or Dan about it!”
So, maybe don't expect the mystery of Mr. Kim to be solved in the Gilmore Girls revival.
