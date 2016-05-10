Prince was a fan of New Girl. In fact, the legendary performer, who died in April, liked the Zooey Deschanel sitcom so much that he made a guest appearance in a 2014. Prince, however, was not so enthusiastic about the Kardashians.
We already suspected this thanks to that time he kicked Kim off his stage, but now Deschanel confirms it. When the actress appeared on Conan last night, she explained how she became aware of Prince's apparent distaste for the famous family.
The New Girl episode revolves around an event at Prince's house, where, naturally, celebrities would be in attendance. "Someone was friends with some of the Kardashians and had made a phone call and they had kindly come on to shoot a little cameo part where they were at Prince's party," Deschanel said. Kris and Khloe, specifically, obliged. But that was not such a good idea.
"It turns out that someone from Prince's camp said like, 'Who are the celebrities? I hope it's not a Kardashian,'" Deschanel recalled. Prince's word was law, and any mention of the Kardashians' presence went up in smoke. Literally. A PA burned the scripts and call sheets that referenced them.
Whatever Prince wanted, Prince got. And Prince wanted zero Kardashians.
