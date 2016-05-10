Grey's Anatomy fans, if you're done wiping away the tears from last week's emotional custody battle, we have some good real-life news for you. Jessica Capshaw and husband Christopher Gavigan welcomed their fourth child last week, Us Weekly reports.
Josephine Kate Gavigan was actually born on Monday, May 2, but her mom waited until this Monday to make the announcement. We assume the girl's middle name is for her grandma, Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg's wife.
"I am endlessly grateful for her safe arrival and my heart is so full of love that it threatens to burst," Capshaw wrote on Instagram.
It's nice to imagine that while onscreen, Capshaw's character, Arizona, was fighting her ex-wife Callie (Sara Ramirez) for sole custody of their daughter, Sophia, Capshaw herself was surrounded by love and children and diapers. (Since Gavigan is the co-founder of the Honest Company with Jessica Alba, you know they're set in the diaper department.) The couple were married in May 2004, in East Hampton, New York. Baby Josephine's siblings are eight-year-old Luke, five-year-old Eve, and three-year-old Poppy.
