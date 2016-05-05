Are you ready for some more American Ballet Company drama?
Lifetime has released a trailer for Center Stage: On Pointe, a follow-up to the 2000 teen ballet flick Center Stage. The footage finds our heroine, Bella (Nicole Muñoz), being told by an older man that she's "not the ballet type." We've heard that line before. We're also betting she pirouettes her heart out and proves that jerk wrong.
The trailer features some epic dance moves, a heartbreaking fall, and a familiar face. Peter Gallagher's back playing choreographer Jonathan Reeves. And he's not the only member of the original cast who's returning. While we don't spot them in the trailer, real-life ballet dancers Ethan Stiefel and Sascha Radetsky are also reprising their roles. Stiefel and Gallagher were also in the forgettable 2008 sequel, Center Stage: Turn It Up, alongside Kenny Wormald, who is appearing in On Pointe.
May the Center Stage franchise forever fouetté its way into our hearts.
