Keeping Up With the Kardashians hasn't even premiered its new season yet, but we already have a lot of keeping up to do.



Let's begin. First, we have some lovey-dovey moments with KyGa (Kylie Jenner and Tyga). Then there's some family bonding on the slopes during a surprise ski trip to Aspen. And there's Kanye's big Yeezy show, where Lamar Odom makes his first public appearance since his life-threatening incident.



Oh, and most importantly, we have our first glimpse of the Kardashian-Jenner women acknowledging the budding, and now fully formed, relationship between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.



In a new clip, Kim angrily warns Rob over speakerphone that his girlfriend better respect his sisters, and not publicly bash them. Later, Rob sits down with his siblings to lay down the law and tell them how he really feels about all their relationship speculation. We also learn that he proposed in front of Blac Chyna's whole family, but neglected to invite his own family to the occasion.



Rob is quick to defend his decisions, but it seems like he will be going through the wringer a lot this season.



"This is the first time I have ever proposed to someone in my life, don't come at me with some bullshit," he says to his steely-eyed sisters. Good luck, Rob. Stay strong.



