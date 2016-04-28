It sounds like there could have been two LCs on The Hills. Georgia-native Landon Clements, who currently stars on Southern Charm, was friends with both Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag. She also had experience working for the same event producer as Montag, Brent Bolthouse. She even popped up very briefly in an episode from season 1 (check out the screenshot below). So why did she turn the gig down?
“I wasn’t on the show that much because, at the time, I really wanted to build my career,” Clements, who is now an interior designer, told Page Six at Wednesday night's Below Deck: Mediterranean premiere.
“I was in my 20s and I wasn’t ready for it," Clements continued. “With The Hills, I didn’t feel that comfortable developing my story,” she explained. "They wanted me to go after so-and-so’s boyfriend and all this. That’s not me." So-and-so's boyfriend being Jason, or Justin Bobby? We'll never know.
Today, Clements feels at home on Southern Charm. “Hanging out at the beach with all of my guy friends is me, I feel comfortable with that."
I figured out where I've seen landon!!!!!! on the hills!!!!! #SouthernCharm @Bravotv pic.twitter.com/OCPhHmShV9— Carly (@lalamisscars) March 23, 2015
