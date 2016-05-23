Update: Victoria's Secret Is Axing Swimwear

Update: Sorry, Victoria's Secret swim devotees: It's really happening. The lingerie giant confirmed its swimwear (which previously held televised-special status for the company) is no more.
"In order to better focus our resources on core merchandise categories, we have decided to eliminate non-core businesses, including swim in our Victoria's Secret lingerie business, and shoes, accessories and apparel that were offered in our digital channel but not in stores," Victoria's Secret said in a statement obtained by Refinery29.
Don't be too sad, though. The news may be coming right before Memorial Day, but the remaining inventory is on massive sale right now, per WhoWhatWear. Go forth and shop.
This story was originally published on April 21, 2016.
A swimwear go-to for many might be about to disappear. Victoria's Secret may soon be cutting its beach and pool-apropos offerings entirely, according to CNBC, which is reporting that certain categories are about to get nixed. The news was reportedly announced during VS parent company L Brands' March sales figures release.
Victoria's Secret reps were not able to confirm or share further details with Refinery29 about the fate of its swim selection. But they said the retailer is expected to shed some light on the category's future in the next month.
In addition to discontinuing bikinis, monokinis, and the like altogether, Victoria's Secret may stop sending out its catalog. The end of the old-school shopping vehicle is kind of a big deal, despite its popularity as parent-irking tween boy reading material and the fact that you probably never actually ordered anything from its pages. (And its ability to instill body insecurities, thanks to the models who are always incomprehensibly both super-lithe and busty.)
Stay tuned for further updates on the skivvies-centric mall staple's plans for its swim selection (and more). And in the meantime, if you're a VS swim devotee, maybe consider stocking up for this summer and beyond, just in case Angel-vetted monokinis become a thing of the past in the not-too-far-off future.
