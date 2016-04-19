One of the things I'm most excited to see in the upcoming Gilmore Girls reboot? The battle of the ex-boyfriends. I'm not talking, like, gathering the contenders for a bar fight over Rory's heart. (Obviously, girlfriend can decide for herself who she does — or does not — want back in her love life.)
But if Rory were going to consider getting back together with a former flame, we're thinking Milo Ventimiglia's recent selfie might come into persuasive play. This guy still gives seriously great face. And while the hair doesn't quite live up to his tousled teenage days, we're still big fans.
For the record, another reason we're still on #TeamJess is that he seems like the only ex who may not have grown up to be a total tool. Sorry, Dean and Logan. You were never right for Rory.
