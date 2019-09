The fairy-tale-world of ABC's Once Upon a Time now looks a bit more like our real one, thanks to a new same-sex relationship.On Sunday night's episode of the show, fans saw Dorothy and Ruby share a kiss — a first for the series, which is currently in its fifth season. But as Mic reports, fans are split on whether the kiss shared by the couple, already being dubbed "Ruby Slippers," marks a step in the right direction for LGBT representation.Some fans felt the love story was forced, with many claiming on Twitter that it was unnecessary, rushed, or worse — lazy storytelling. One fan even outlined what led to the lip-lock, which included Dorothy's dog Toto being stolen before the characters shared a true love's kiss."Wether [sic] you ship it or not ruby slippers is rushed and will be forgotten after this episode," one fan tweeted. "It's not fair representation it's lazy."