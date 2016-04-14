Going through Kardashian withdrawal? We've got a little something that might help.
Season 12 of the family's long-running reality series has almost arrived. Here's what we know so far: Lamar and Rob are working things out with the family. Kylie is coming to terms with always being in the spotlight. Kim's giving someone a tongue-lashing about being disrespectful to one of her sisters. And — so far — Scott's a no-show, at least in this sneak peek clip!
Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to television on May 1 at 9 PM ET/PT.
