This Disney Channel Star Was Arrested For Drunk Driving

Debby Ryan, an actress best known for playing the title role in the Disney Channel show Jessie, was arrested for drunk driving last week. Vulture reports Ryan was arrested after crashing her car into another vehicle in LA.
Ryan was released on bail set at $100,000. Today, Ryan sent out an apologetic tweet. She wrote, "Over the last few days I have had the chance to think about my actions, and I wish I had used better judgement. I recognize that I am a role model and have always worked hard to set a good example for my millions of fans. I am so sorry to disappoint everyone."
Because Ryan only blew .03 over the .08 legal limit on her breathalyzer, police deemed it a misdemeanor. According to Vulture, she was ultimately charged with "driving under the influence, and driving with a .08 blood-alcohol level or higher."
