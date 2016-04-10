Fans aren't the only ones prepping for Dancing With The Stars' highly anticipated Disney night. The stars and their dance partners are having lots of fun getting ready for the special episode.
For the Disney-themed episode, season 22's contestants have been paired with some of Disney's most memorable characters and season 16 contestant Zendaya will return to the ballroom as a guest judge. In preparation, the stars have been posting funny photos and videos all week.
To get in the Disney spirit, Fuller House's Jodie Sweetin visited Disney's California Adventure Park with both her dance partner, Keo Motsepe, and her new fiancé, Justin Hodak. DWTS' Instagram posted photos of Sweetin with Mostsepe as they prepped for their Zootopia-themed dance:
For the Disney-themed episode, season 22's contestants have been paired with some of Disney's most memorable characters and season 16 contestant Zendaya will return to the ballroom as a guest judge. In preparation, the stars have been posting funny photos and videos all week.
To get in the Disney spirit, Fuller House's Jodie Sweetin visited Disney's California Adventure Park with both her dance partner, Keo Motsepe, and her new fiancé, Justin Hodak. DWTS' Instagram posted photos of Sweetin with Mostsepe as they prepped for their Zootopia-themed dance:
Advertisement
Sweetin also posted a cute image with a zebra for #TeamMoSweet fans:
"I'm such a huge Disney fan, that I'm really excited to experience all the fun of this night on the show," Sweetin told People. "The costumes, the music, and the animation will be amazing!"
Denver Broncos' Von Miller and his dancing partner, Witney Carson, played Cinderella for the cameras:
Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris and his partner posted a major (and hilarious) hint for what their Disney movie might be:
Good Morning America's Ginger Zee and partner Val Chmerkovskiy posted the cutest Beauty and the Beast sneak peek from their rehearsals:
One fan tweeted a snapshot from DWTS' Snapchat — proof that Disney is pulling out all the stops for the big show:
#Dwts & #DISNEY are pulling all the stops for #Disneynight check Cinderella 's ride 😉 #TeamBlondemiller pic.twitter.com/gAAFZ0ozzA— Rana I O (@RanaOFarah) April 10, 2016
You can watch the Disney episode of Dancing With The Stars on Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT.
Advertisement