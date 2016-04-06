Last night, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story aired its finale, meaning true-crime buffs went back to waiting for season 2 of Making a Murderer without the help of a distraction. But fans glued to both shows may be surprised by a link between the series beyond their shared audience.
The People v. O.J. Simpson reminded viewers that DNA evidence, then in its early stages, was an important aspect in the case. More specifically, Simpson's defense team claimed that the DNA evidence was mishandled, and consequently got it thrown out. Those DNA experts hired by Simpson's legal team were Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld. The two are also cofounders of The Innocence Project, the organization Making a Murderer's Steven Avery hoped could help exonerate him. It was the Wisconsin Innocence Project that eventually helped Avery prove his innocence in the sexual assault case that landed him in jail for 18 years.
Hold on to this interesting tidbit for those weekend brunch discussions about the end of this season of American Crime Story.
Advertisement