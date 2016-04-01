Alice is hardly there herself. She’s off her game, threatening to tattle on Jules Dao to his supervisor for following her all day (as if Interpol would care?) and flipping through photos of her smiling and Ben looking away on her desktop (Sad City). If this is supposed to be a big emotional moment, it’s lost on me, because all I can focus on is the chic modern decor of Alice’s office, the fact that she doesn’t seem to do much to warrant such expansive corporate digs, and her wardrobe (an elegant set of short, structured dresses also probably not from Zara). There’s a dreadful, rich-family murder case of the week, which eventually, despite her minor photo-browsing setback, ace P.I. Alice ends up solving because of tar stains on someone’s shoes. Turns out the very same ex male model who hired Anderson/Vaughan to find out who killed his rich 40-years-older wife…killed her himself. Huh? To be fair, Alice saw that one coming. So why couldn’t she tell that her fiancé was a fraud?



Well, Ben might not be a total fraud. After all, he did leave that $12 million painting of a despondent lady cradling a hidden-faced man in Alice's bedroom so that she’d have something nice to remember him by. Is he setting her up again? Or maybe, just maybe, was Alice’s original hunch about him correct and he really did love her from the start? Alice doesn’t know what to think, so she asks Sophie, the attorney who’s also a magical hacker, to track down the painting’s forger. An identical copy is hanging in the museum, so one of them has to be worthless. In just one episode, Sophie’s established herself as Alice’s secret accomplice in the office and in life. There’s no distinction in Shondaland (or, let’s be honest, in reality at this point). Anyway, Sophie finds the forger, and in the process she discovers that Ben must have copped “Christopher Hall” from an obituary in The New York Trib. This is the classiest of the fake TV newspapers; only the best for sexy silo Ben. So — and I guess here’s when the cat yawns and stretches and thinks, “Fine, yeah, I suppose I’ll go after this mouse now with this shot in the dark” — Alice calls the Trib and plants an obit she thinks could motivate Ben to become a brand-new man again. Michael Peter Thorne.



And he takes the bait! During breakfast at Princess Zara’s hotel, Ben sniffs out a lonely soul with no survivors from the classy paper right under his nose and tells his new flirt-slash-“business” interest that his name is Michael Thorne. Are we in for a love rhombus now, and will anyone actually shop the Zara sales? Stay tuned.