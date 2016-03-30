Margot Robbie is not afraid of throwing punches — even during fake sex, apparently. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Legend of Tarzan director David Yates said that the actress, who plays Jane, took a note from him a little too far during an intimate scene with her Tarzan, Alexander Skarsgård. She even left a mark.
"They’re doing this love scene together, and I said [to Robbie], ‘Just slap Alex while you’re making love, just kind of give him a punch,'" Yates told EW. "It was sort of an earthy, sensual moment of her enjoying sex with Alex, and the only bruise he picked up during the entire shoot was probably that punch from Margot. Which says a lot about her feistiness."
The anecdote is missing some all important details, including context. For instance: Why did Yates think this particular sex scene should contain a punch of passion? And on which part of Skarsgård's body did Robbie leave that bruise?
Yates used the story to support the movie's treatment of Jane, arguing that he didn't want "it to feel archaic or dated, where it’s like, tough guy has to save the poor girl." He said: "You have to feel that she’s strong and independent, and when you cast Margot, you’ll definitely get that."
We'll reserve our judgments until we actually see the film. In the most recent trailer, though, it seems as if Jane's plot line mostly revolves around being rescued. And if Yates really wanted to prove her ferocity, he might have chosen to share an example of her truly kicking ass rather than one that involves romance. Still, there's nothing quite like a good sex scene mishap.
