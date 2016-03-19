PSA: When using a lush bar with beans in it, and you don't use that shower for a week this is what happens pic.twitter.com/gS3iQZCcnO— han ☾ (@hannahhallpetry) July 14, 2015
Plants are supposed to grow in rich soil, so why are they magically sprouting in sink and bathtub drains? A luxury massage bar is to blame for the weird phenomenon, which sounds like the beginning of an epic sci-fi invasion movie.
BuzzFeed is reporting that Lush's Wiccy Magic Muscles massage bar is like Miracle-Gro for tub- and sink-growing plants. The $6.50 bar contains a "warming blend of cinnamon and peppermint essential oils," according to the product description, but it also features aduki beans, according to Buzzfeed.
The beans are "popular in Asian foods," says the BBC, but a your drain seems to provide the perfect moist, dank space for the legumes to grow.
It's surprisingly cool, as several users reported on social media. One woman, Rachel Deng, even had two plants spring up from her drain. Another user grew a shower wall garden of sorts.
one of the coffee beans from my Lush massage bar fell into the sink and a PLANT GREW FROM IT pic.twitter.com/gOapSAqz6Z— rachel (@rachel__deng) July 13, 2015
@rachel__deng GUYS ANOTHER ONE JUST GREW pic.twitter.com/tTIRY5CZ0Y— rachel (@rachel__deng) July 23, 2015
Helen Ambrosen, Lush cofounder, told Buzzfeed that users shouldn't be afraid of the plants. They're not going to come alive à la Little Shop of Horrors.
"We use organic aduki beans to create a texture in the massage bar, so that you’ve got small bead-like shapes to massage the muscles," she explained. "In order for the beans to germinate, they must have been left in the shower for a few days. The results you get just go to show how fresh the ingredients really are."
