Plants are supposed to grow in rich soil, so why are they magically sprouting in sink and bathtub drains? A luxury massage bar is to blame for the weird phenomenon, which sounds like the beginning of an epic sci-fi invasion movie. BuzzFeed is reporting that Lush's Wiccy Magic Muscles massage bar is like Miracle-Gro for tub- and sink-growing plants. The £6.50 bar contains a "warming blend of cinnamon and peppermint essential oils," according to the product description, but it also features aduki beans, according to Buzzfeed.The beans are "popular in Asian foods," says the BBC , but a your drain seems to provide the perfect moist, dank space for the legumes to grow.It's surprisingly cool, as several users reported on social media. One woman, Rachel Deng , even had two plants spring up from her drain. Another user grew a shower wall garden of sorts.