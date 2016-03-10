Why This Inspiring Wedding Photo Shoot Is Going Viral

A gorgeous bride, a loving groom, a picture-perfect day — in many ways, the images featured in a wedding photo shoot that's making the rounds on the internet today aren’t that different from the images we’re used to seeing on Pinterest and Facebook. But there is one other distinct quality: The model, Madeline Stuart, happens to have Down syndrome.
The idea for the shoot came from Isadora Martin-Dye, the owner of Rixey Manor, a bed and breakfast and event space in Northern Virginia. Martin-Dye had been thinking about doing a promotional shoot for the B & B that was different from the typical bridal images you see everywhere.
“People think about their wedding their whole lives. When you actually get engaged, all you see are pictures of these perfect serene, skinny, women. And while it helps build a brand, it also just builds that wedding myth," she told Refinery29 in an email.
After reading about Stuart walking in her second New York Fashion Week, Martin-Dye was struck with inspiration. In a post on Rixey Manor’s Facebook page, she wrote, “I looked up her contact information, and though[t], Why not? Just see if maybe she wants to come here and do a bridal shoot. Amazingly, I got a reply saying yes!”
