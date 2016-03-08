Watch: These Self-Defense Moves Are Made For Women

Sergeant Trish Hoffman has made it her goal to teach women how to feel safe and prepared, no matter what. In the video above, she demonstrates how a woman can defend herself against an attacker in three specific scenarios.
There's no way of knowing how strong your attacker may be. So these moves involve either going for vulnerable areas of the body, like the eyes, groin, and knees, or attempting to throw them off balance. Most importantly, once you've gotten away from an attacker, get to a safe place.
Trish Hoffman is a police officer, but she's also an MMA-fighting, truck-driving, Louis Vuitton-toting bombshell in bedazzled jeans. Her mission? To stop violence against women. In this series, Trish teaches us how to walk with confdence in a very threatening world.
