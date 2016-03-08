When it comes to staying safe, Sergeant Trish Hoffman knows the value of subtlety. In the video above, she offers four habits that any woman can adopt to feel safer while out for a jog, running errands, or walking to her car.
The key is to be prepared. Keep your dominant hand free, don't hinder any of your senses, and maintain control of your interactions. These adjustments seem minor, but they can send a powerful message to potential attackers — you're alert and you're not to be messed with.
Check out the video above for a fast tutorial on staying safe.
Trish Hoffman is a police officer, but she's also an MMA-fighting, truck-driving, Louis Vuitton-toting bombshell in bedazzled jeans. Her mission? To stop violence against women. In this series, Trish teaches us how to walk with confidence in a very threatening world.
