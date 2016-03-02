Nikki Glaser Comedians On Vibrators Getting Coffee

Nikki Glaser is a new force of female talent on Comedy Central with her show, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, though you may recognize her from her appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and Trainwreck. On her new namesake series, she embarks on extremely NSFW skits like narrating porn and hosting a dick pic photoshoot.
This week, she decided to spoof Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, a short web series made by Jerry Seinfeld. In his show, he takes comedians and friends like Will Ferrell, Stephen Colbert, and even President Barack Obama out for a cup of coffee. Seinfeld and his guests ride in antique cars to the coffeeshops, where they talk about stuff like the highs and lows of their comedy careers.
Glaser's rendition, "Comedians Sitting on Vibrators Getting Coffee," is a bit different. Instead of sitting in vintage cars, Glaser and her guest, comedian Sara Schaefer, sit on vibrators. But they still drink coffee, of course. The two can barely keep it together as they try to discuss the same things that Seinfeld does with his guests. The pair mockingly start with "the process." "Comedy," Glaser says. "Oh my god. The process."
From there, they basically rattle off hilarious metaphors for what they're experiencing in this very public coffeehouse. Game of Thrones even makes an appearance. Check it out in the clip below.
.@saraschaefer1 is the GREATEST. #notsafeshow pic.twitter.com/5byFcOTWQe— Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) March 2, 2016
For comparison, here is a full episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee featuring Will Ferrell.
