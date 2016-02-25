The Full House theme song can inspire waves of nostalgia in fans and non-fans alike. Even if you didn't tune into the adventures of the Tanner family, chances are it was at least playing in the background of your childhood, during T.G.I.F. for '80s kids and practically around-the-clock in syndication for '90s kids. So any take on the classic tune had to be handled just right.
And it sounds like Carly Rae Jepsen recorded the perfect homage to the warm-and-fuzzy sitcom theme song. Her version will be used as the theme for Netflix's Fuller House.
Jepsen, a big Full House fan, was incredibly excited to record the cover. She spoke to Rolling Stone about getting the offer to record the new theme song, saying, "I remember my team thinking, I don't think you're going to have time to do this.' It was casually mentioned in one of those phone calls and I said, 'What? We have to make time for this! I'll come in the middle of the night, whatever it is.'"
Fuller House will be released on February 26.
