Kristen Bell isn't the only thing Frozen and Disney's latest animated feature, Zootopia, have in common. But you'll have to have pretty good eyesight to see what it is.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the animators of Zootopia included an Easter egg that even fans of Anna and Elsa may miss if they're not paying attention.
In a new image from the film, which focuses on a city filled with anthropomorphic animals, fans get a glimpse of Tundratown, an icy area of the animal kingdom.
Look close and you'll see a family of elephants in the left-hand corner of the photo. But look even closer — seriously, get a magnifying glass — and you'll see that the two little elephants are wearing outfits similar to the ones Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) wear in Frozen.
Still can't see it? Maybe this zoomed-in shot will help you spot Elsa's famous blue gown.
Turns out animals, like humans, can't let Frozen go just yet.
Zootopia, which features animals voiced by Bell, Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Idris Elba, hits theaters March 4.
