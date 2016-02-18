Lee Jean, Ed Sheeran’s “Runaway” This is the kid who was dumb enough to shush the audience twice during Hollywood Week, and I’m not sure I’ll ever get past that. “Runaway” was rather lifeless, and as Harry pointed out, Lee can’t quite sing and play guitar at the same time so… maybe work on that? But like only if you have time, brah. We cool. You young. We cool. J.Lo wasn’t about to let a 16-year-old Southerner slip between her heartstrings: “Next week America starts voting, so we need you around for that,” she all but confirmed Lee’s advancement to the Top 14.



Tristan McIntosh, Carrie Underwood’s “Good Girl” This 15-year-old looks at least 22, and the adult nature of the song had nothing on Tristan’s ripped-to-the-thighs jeans. I think her maturity is actually what makes her so awkward in a fun-driven setting. If she moves on, I’ll have no choice but to suspect Idol engineered her in a closed capsule from the start and is releasing her early — despite obvious flash-forwarding glitches — just in time for the life-imitates-lab 2016 flameout.



Amelia Eisenhauer, Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” Her slow-motion first verse was sublime, but then she had to go and charge around the stage and ruin everything by going up-tempo. Teens! They’re crazy! Simply delivered yet emotionally intense songs are what will work for this (brace yourselves, trigger word ahead) quirky redhead. On charm alone, she’s still one of my favorites.



Jenn Blosil, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” I’m not sorry for giving out another free pass here — although this was an out-of-tune nightmare, Jenn’s vocal quality and musical connection are undeniable. There’s no one I’d rather see claw her way out of a Bieber-y web of lies for a dramatic comeback Thursday than this alien with zero shame and absurdly voluminous hair.



Adam Lasher, Sam Sparro’s “Black and Gold” The judges mostly pooh-poohed his song choice (Mr. Harry Quite Contrary went so far as to consider it as a compliment because these are the team colors of his treasured New Orleans Saints), but overall this was one of the more competent plays of the night and no way am I gonna dock the guy who made a well-known tune his own just because he’s a grizzled age 28.



Shelbie Z., Gretchen Wilson’s “Work Hard, Play Harder” This was so underwhelming at the top of the show, but once my standards had been squelched by the rest of the snooze-fests, and I gave her a re-watch, the girl with the sparkly mic tails sounded amazing! How sad is that?!

