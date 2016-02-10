Story from TV Shows

The Walking Dead Releases First Four Minutes Of Its Midseason Premiere

Morgan Baila
Fans of The Walking Dead, brace yourselves for the greatest hump-day treat.

In preparation for the show's midseason premiere this Sunday, AMC has released a sneak preview of this week's episode. AMC doesn't play around. The network didn't release a measly teaser, or a lame 1:30 video.

They posted the first FOUR minutes of it.

Four minutes is enough time to build a lot of tension. Tension that, unsurprisingly, leaves us with a major cliffhanger. To help get you into full TWD mode, Entertainment Weekly has also released six different covers of next week's issue, each featuring a different character.

Hang in there — only a few more days to go!

Watch the full scene, below.
